Joyce Anne Stanz, 79, peacefully went to be with the Lord at home in Linden, surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 17, 1940, in Chelsea, Oklahoma, the daughter of Sherman Fry and Evelyn Davis.
She grew up in Chelsea and married Arley Underwood. She had two beautiful daughters, Patty and Brenda, before moving to Yuma, in 1963. Joyce worked for Houston Photo. She ran her own custom drapery business. She also owned and operated a pig farm in Dome Valley for many years. She was a dispatcher and weigh master for United Metro/Tanner. Joyce worked as a realtor for Town and Country Real Estate.
It was while she was office manager at Yuco Cotton Gin, Inc. she met and married the love of her life for 38 years, Ron Stanz. After Ron and Joyce retired, Yuco Gin dedicated the new office building in Blaisdale. "The Ron and Joyce Stanz Building," for their many years of loyal service.
Joyce loved helping others, and used her many talents to enhance their lives. Some of her interests included painting, ceramics, stained glass, woodworking, macramé, knitting, crocheting and needlepoint.
Joyce was a faithful volunteer for the White Mountain Catholic Community Services food bank and the Fishers of Men. She delivered Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors. Joyce was well known for her "bed rolls" that she painstakingly crocheted out of plastic grocery bags for homeless Veterans. Joyce was happiest when she was doing for others. She enjoyed spending time traveling and camping with Ron. She loved to bait a hook and go fishing with her family.
She looked forward to going out each week with the "Lunch Bunch."
Joyce's smile was contagious. She laughed, smiled and kept her wittiness until the end. She had such an uplifting attitude towards life. She brought joy to everyone she met. Joyce put the joy in the song "Joy To The World." She will be truly missed.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn Mudd, Sherman Fry, Ed Mudd; brother Warren Fry, husband Arley Underwood and stepson David Stanz.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Ron Stanz; brothers: Bob Fry, Norman Mudd, Donnie Mudd; sister Debbie Meyer; daughters: Patty Harvey, Brenda Beebe; stepson Mike Stanz; grandkids: Jason Guest, Nicholas Berkley, Paul Stanz, Nathan Stanz, Brent Beebe, Carley Correa and six great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m.Saturday, February 22nd, at 2:00 P.M. at Linden Hills Family Fellowship, 1013 Verona Lane in Show Low. (Kenneth L. Elliott, Pastor 928-205-9146). A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. March 14t, at in Yuma at Yuco Cotton Gin Inc., 7474 S. Highway 95 (Phone 726-1096, 329-9955).
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Stanz family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
