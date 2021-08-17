Joyce Ann Strauss-Campbell died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona following a sudden illness. She was 72 years old. Joyce Ann was born and reared in Maple Heights, Ohio on November 2, 1948, to her parents, the late David and Maryann (Macko) Stauss.
Following her 1967 graduation from high school, she attended Cleveland State to be an X-ray Technician. She worked in various hospitals in Ohio, Colorado and Texas.
In 1983, Joyce Ann decided a change in her life was needed and joined the U.S. Army and was trained a a Communications Specialist. Following boot camp at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, she was stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona with the Electronic Proving Ground. While there, she met and married Kenneth Campbell in 1985. They established a home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was active duty until 1986 and continued her military service in the Reserves and the National Guard.
In 1988, she and her husband moved to the White Mountains where she worked as a X-ray Technician for the Whiteriver Hospital. She also worked for a period of time for Dr. Dowling and Dr. Connolly and various hospitals throughout the area. She later worked at Show Low's Safeway in the deli department and was able to retire, in 2010, to be a homemaker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Strauss. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Campbell of Show Low, Arizona; her sister, Jeanie Stover of Bainbridge, Ohio; her brother, David Strauss of Chesapeake, Virginia; 7 nieces; 3 nephews and 7 grand-nieces and nephews.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories, would like to sign our online guestbook and to view the full obituary visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
