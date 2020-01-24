Joyce Williams, 85, died peacefully from the effects of a hard life and Alzheimer's. She was born Sept. 16, 1934, to Rex Brewer and Melva Perkins-Brewer in Mesa.
Junior and Joyce were married Dec. 24, 1950. She and Junior bought the homestead of Reuben and Zina Perkins (her grandparents) from her grandmother, Zina. Her mother, Melva P. Brewer was born there. They moved to the ranch and more or less pioneered there again.
Joyce was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the temple and numerous other positions.
She served on the Clay Springs school board with Venla McCleve.
Joyce and Junior literally traveled the world after Junior retired in 1986.
She worked at Burger King for a while and at Deer Springs Lookout Tower for 15 years.
She was very intelligent and learned to speak fluent Spanish after her children were grown. She also loved hard work which brought her satisfaction and joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Gardel Williams, grandchildren Shannon Hancock, Levi Miles Hancock, Brett Baldonado, great-grandchild Alexander Joel Ellsworth and great-great grandchild Abigail Grace Straub.
She is survived by four children, Sue Williams-Hancock, Gary Lynn Williams, Donna Williams and William (Bill) Lee Williams; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
"Thanks for giving us lives mom."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.