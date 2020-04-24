Joyce Yeomans

Joyce Helen Yeomans died late Sun. morning, April 19, 2020, at her home in Show Low, Arizona following a lengthy illness. She was 81 years old.
Joyce was born on Friday, April 29, 1938, in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois to her birthparents, John Edwin and Margaret Theresa (Trayer) Gray. When she was nine months old, Joyce was legally adopted by Fred and Jesse Edith (Ham) Johnsen, who reared her and always loved her as their own. Joyce was grateful for the positive influence they were in her life.
Joyce was a member of Marana High School's Class of 1955. On Dec. 17, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Anthony Yeomans, in Gila Bend, Arizona while he was serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War. They shared life, with its ups and downs, in a way that is nothing short of miraculous. Together, they experienced a powerful conversion in following the Lord's gospel and joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later, their marriage was solemnized in His temple. Theirs was a union that lasted nearly 64 years. Truly, they knew the secret of having a happy home life by putting the needs of each other before their own. Indeed, they were an example for others to emulate. Joseph died in August of 2017. Joyce knew that in a coming day, she would be reunited with her "Forever Sweetheart" and, she found a great deal of comfort in knowing that.
Throughout their long marriage, Joyce was a loving and devoted wife to her husband and was a wonderful mother to their children. She knew that no manner of success outside of the home could ever compensate for failure in the home. She worked tirelessly in keeping a tidy home and, along with her husband, taught her children, by example, how to be good people. She wanted nothing more than her family to feel that their home was refuge of peace and happiness from the cares of this world. In her younger years, while living in Marana, Joyce worked as a school bus driver for the Marana School System. Daily, she looked forward to seeing the bright and smiling faces of her students as they boarded her bus in the morning and enjoyed wishing them a good evening when she took them home in the afternoon. It seemed that every student was her favorite and they loved her. After working 10 years driving the school bus, Joyce began another adventure in her life when she went to work for San Xavier Rock & Sand Company as a "belly dump" truck driver. She hauled thousands of loads of rock and sand throughout the course of her 17-year career with them. She also drove the water trucks at their construction sites to help keep the flying dust to a minimum. She was well-liked by everyone at work and her employers always found her to be extremely dependable and most integral. In 2004, Joyce and Joseph moved to Show Low, Arizona. She enjoyed living in "Arizona's playground" and loved the beauty of the White Mountains. She made many friends in her community and appreciated a wonderful sisterhood with her Relief Society sisters from church. Her faith was deep and abiding. She knew she was a daughter of a loving Heavenly Father and, daily, she tried to live the Lord's admonition to "Love one another."
Never one to let 'grass grow under her feet,' Joyce was always busy doing something, even when she wasn't working. She made several quilts for her family and friends over the years. Hers were given as gifts of love and were always well received. Also, she spent countless hours doing handicrafts; if thread and a needle was involved, that was even better. She especially enjoyed doing needlepoint and embroidery. Too, Joyce had a, nearly, unique talent in making stained glass. Today, more than ever, her creations are considered to be priceless treasures to those she loved the most.
Her children, in a united voice, want to share with the world that their mother taught them many things. What stands out most of all in their minds' eye is that, "She taught (them) to be hard-working, responsible and good people and, above all else, honesty and integrity are what mold people into being the best they can be." They love their sweet Mama and will miss her a great deal. They are at peace in knowing that she and their dad are together again, continuing with their 'forever love story.'
Along with her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Johnsen.
She is survived by her three children: John Yeomans of Phoenix, AZ (formerly of Show Low), Jennifer (Mickey) Dickson of El Paso, TX, Joyce Anderson of Prescott, AZ; her sister, Barbara of California; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The public viewing for Joyce was held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Thurs., April 23, 2020, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis that is sweeping across the nation, social distancing was maintained during the viewing at the mortuary: 10 people at a time were allowed to enter the building; as folks leave the viewing area, others were invited in to pay their respects to Joyce. A PRIVATE family graveside service took place at the Show Low Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in Joyce's name, to St. Joseph's Indian School: 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325; OR to The Arbor Day Foundation: 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508; OR to ASPCA: https://aspca.org/donate have been suggested by her family.
Joyce's family is thankful for the kindnesses they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for all of the prayers offered up in their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
