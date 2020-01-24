Juan Marcos LaClair, 25, began his final journey to the Western Heavens of his ancestors Jan. 16, 2020. A member of the Prairie Band Potowatomi Tribe, he was born in Phoenix to Tawny LaClair Aug. 30, 1994.
In the summer of 2006, Juan came to live with Steve and Kathi McCormick and became a member of the McCormick family. He attended Blue Ridge schools and played football for the junior high. He had a brown belt in Taekwondo and was an avid skateboarder.
In 2008, Juan became a volunteer for the Show Low Elks Lodge. He went on to work and volunteer at the lodge for the next seven years, working in the kitchen, the bingo hall and assisting with many of the Elks Lodge functions including performing as El Roy the Elk for the Special Needs dances. Winner of several art awards in several medias, Juan loved to cook and enjoyed participating in cooking competitions.
Juan is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathi McCormick; mother Tawny LaClair; brother Leandro; sister, Violet and aunts, Kiiki Garcia and Fran Damato.
Juan’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Show Low Elks Lodge, 805 East Whipple in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
