Juanita Church

Juanita Sharae Church was born May 16, 1971 in Page, Arizona to loving parents Richard Church and Alva Evans. Our precious angel went to her maker to leave us here missing her on Nov. 18, 2020. Juanita never met a stranger she didn’t like and loved everyone. She loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and working in her yard.
Juanita is preceded in death by her dear mother Alva Evans and grandfather Scoots Evans. She is survived by her daughter Shalee, her two sons Tyrell Copeland of Flagstaff and Guage Neal of Dudleyville. She also leaved behind her father Richard Church of Show Low, Stepmother Patti Church, two brothers, Richie Church of Sedona, Arizona, Rusty Church of Show Low, Arizona, and Troy Tovar in Florida, sister Monica Issac in Michigan and Grandmother Nina Neal of Dudleyville. Our precious angel went to a better place and will also be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and many friends.
Private family services will be decided at a later date.
