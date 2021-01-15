Juanita Davis went to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, 2021 in Whiteriver, Arizona. She was born on June 15, 1953 to Paul Davis and Alice Young. She grew up in San Carlos, Arizona and moved to Canyon Day, Arizona with her husband, Martin Davis and lived there for the remaining years of her life.
Juanita is survived by her husband: Martin Davis; children: Claradine Chatlin, Lorenzo Chatlin, Kyle Begay and Renee Kinnamon; brothers: Lawrence Davis, Victor Davis, Evans Davis and Harrison Bead; sister: Beverly Lupe and one remaining uncle: Joe Young. She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul Davis and Alice Young; sisters: Priscilla Lupe, and Sylvia Hoffman; brother: Jasper Bead and aunt: Mary Bead.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Janu. 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop. The Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Davis Family please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
