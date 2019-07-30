Juanita Mason-Barnes

Juanita Mae Mason-Barnes, 71, of Show Low, died peacefully July 24, 2019 at her home in Show Low. She was born March 25, 1948, in Peoria, Illinois to Floyd Cleveland and Elnora Maxine (Coleman) McVey.
Juanita loved the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing at Hawley Lake, hiking, taking walks and watching and listening to the rain. Her hobbies included crocheting and knitting. She loved all things “hot pink” and enjoyed an ice cold Pepsi. Juanita had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Perry Barnes of Show Low; four children: Angela Tissier (John Kohlerman) of Maricopa, Richard Mason (Christopher Mason) of San Diego, California, Brian Mason of Phoenix and Janie Mason (Armando Fierro) of Show Low; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Floyd Michael Callahan, Sharon Patricia Callahan, David Leroy McVey, and Robert Lee McVey.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Maureen Marie Callahan, John Thomas McVey, Grace Rebecca McVey and George Allen McVey.
Private services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
