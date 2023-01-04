Juanita requested that we refrain from expressing the many milestones and accolades that we have the potential to express with this letter, so our family has provided a brief statement.
Juanita Montoya was a humble individual who loved her faith, family and friends. Even though she was very intelligent, managed a successful business, was gifted with a beautiful voice and musicianship, she remained humble and willingly chose to serve, rather than to be served.
She embodied the virtues of faith, love, hope and charity. When she entered a room, these traits were evident. She truly breathed and embodied love and you can’t teach that.
Juanita would want you to hug your loved ones, be there for them, sing your hearts out with your favorite songs, be forgiving, stay strong during any struggle and stay very close to your faith as she always did (and much more than we can list).
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Nestor Montoya; her children, Jeanette (Gabriel) Hernandez, Michael (Tara) Montoya and Javier Montoya; her grandchildren, Raul Nestor, Salina Monique, Joseph Jude, Sudden-Rio, London-Lisette; and her sister, Angie Chavez.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Angeles, her sister, Dolores Jaramillo and her firstborn son, Jude Montoya.
Juanita Montoya, our angel 9:43 a.m., (Arizona time), June 24, 1949 - December 27, 2022. It is finished here, yet has just begun.
Rosary and a memorial Mass were held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Juanita’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.