Juanita requested that we refrain from expressing the many milestones and accolades that we have the potential to express with this letter, so our family has provided a brief statement.

Juanita Montoya was a humble individual who loved her faith, family and friends. Even though she was very intelligent, managed a successful business, was gifted with a beautiful voice and musicianship, she remained humble and willingly chose to serve, rather than to be served.

