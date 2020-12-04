Jude Chavez

Jude Adrian Bruce Chavez, 23, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in St. Johns. He was born Jan. 22, 1997 in Phoenix, the son of Alexander Chavez, Sr. and Jacquelyn Chavez.
Jude was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and grandson. Jude could walk in a room and make everyone laugh. Jude was a dedicated hard worker. We will always remember his afro. He took so much pride in his curly hair.
Jude cared for everyone. Every time we see a Reeses Cup or a vanilla Coke he will be the first person who comes to mind. All of his life he went by the nickname “Jude-a-bug” even though only his family knew it.
Jude is survived by his parents, Jacquelyn Chavez and Alexander Chavez, Sr., children, Romeo Chavez, Cianna Chavez, Beatrice Chavez, Ximena Chavez, mother of his children, Geraldin Loera, brothers, Robert Chavez, Raymond Chavez, Jr., Alexander Chavez, Jr., Dillion Graf, Lukus Graf, sister, Alexis Chavez, grandparents, Raymond Chavez, Jacquelyn Chavez and great grandma, Beatrice Chavez.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Venancio Chavez, Ruby E. Nipp and Alexandria Vargas.
A viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns, followed by Rosary at 9:30 and a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral Mass at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jude’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
