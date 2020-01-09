Judith Bigelow

Judith Perle Balzer Bigelow, 76, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Eagar. She was born June 10, 1943, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Carl Joseph Balzer and Dorthea Louise Duncan Balzer.
Judith was an elementary school teacher for 30 years, retiring in 1996.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Lamar Bigelow of Eagar; son David William Bigelow of Texas; daughter Chandra Selene Trosclair of Eagar; step-children: Troy Bigelow of Spokane, Washington, Todd Bigelow of Mesa, Kristel Kishbaugh of Boulder, Montana; six grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Byron Balzer and son, Jason Bigelow.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Eagar Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Judith’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
