Judith Lauderbach

Judith Lauderbach

Judith Ann Lauderbach died January 27, 2022. She was born December 12, 1957, in Globe, Arizona to Ronald and Roberta Brill.

Family was her priority, and she loved each member of her beautiful clan.

Judy is survived by husband, Kent Lauderbach, Sr.; 3 children: Kainan (Brenda) Baca, Rachael (Mitch Hansen), Kent (Anna) Lauderbach, Jr.; 8 grandchildren and sister, Martha Brill.

Judy's memorial service will begin 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the New Hope Christian Fellowship, 989 Cheney Ranch Road, in Show Low, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To read the entire obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.