Judith Watson

Judith Ann Watson August 21, 1935 -June 4, 2021
Judith was born on August 21, 1935 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She passed away on June 4, 2021 in Lakeside, Arizona. A long time Arizona resident, she graduated from McNary High school, then continued to nursing school, where she discovered her calling and became a registered nurse.
Judie worked for Dr. Arnold Dysterheft for 33 years at the McNary Clinic. In 1986 Judie went to the Indian Health Services Hospital in Whiteriver. She worked there for 10 years and retired in 1997. Even though she was retired, she continued to work as a nurse at the Cibecue Clinic for another 3-4 years. Throughout her long career, Judie touched the lives of so many, tending to the sick, and seeing many babies into the world.
There was nothing she liked better than an interesting conversation with a friend. She was a talented bowler, painter, quilter, a lover of bingo, and of her 3:07 coffee with her Best Friends! She dedicated her life to the service of her family, her friends, and her community.
Survivors include her daughter Diane Penrod Wood (Hank) ofGrants, NM. Her Son Billy Penrod (Julie) of Salome, AZ, her Niece, Karen Reynolds (Michael) ofGlendale, AZ.
Her Grandchildren, Robbie DeRosier (Melissa) of Roswell, NM, Ameri Jo Hiter (Larry) of Groves Port, Ohio, Cody Wood of San Rafael, NM. Ryan Bliss (Olivia) of Springerville, Kristie Frost (Harvey) of Taylor, Stacie Lee (Bart) of Snowflake, Hollee Simpson (Sterling) of Alpine, Rebecca Penrod (Rockwell)of Eagar and Monty Penrod of Salome.
Her Great Grandchildren Samantha, Cimmaron, Hunter, Ridge, Knoxx, Payten, TR, Rhett, Sabyn, Cymrie, Klairicee, Anniah, Marynn, Ascher, Sandyn, EverLeigh, and Soren. Her beloved puppy Buddy, and many lifetime friends. Judie was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Helen Jorgensen, Hersister Susan Hernasy,
Her husband David Watson, her Great Granddaughter, Tristin Simpson, and the father of her children Monty Penrod.
Judie was a wonderful Mom, Grammie, Grama, Great Grammie and Friend. She will be dearly missed.
Please join us for A Celebration of Life on July 10th, at Charlie Clark's Orchard in Lakeside from 1:00 to 3:00pm. Contact: stacielee@frontiernet.net with any questions.
In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation to The Alzheimer's Association, Desert Southwest Chapter, at www.alz.org/dsw
