Judith Ann Dasso Wild, age 77, passed away on Monday, May 25, at her home in Show Low. She was born in Australia to Luis Andrew Dasso and Flora McDonald Dasso.
Judith was a woman who loved life and lived it to the fullest; she traveled the world several times during her life. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
No public services are being planned at this time.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
