Judy Daniel

Judy Carleen (Vance) Daniel died July 7, 2019, in Tucson. She was born May 20, 1942, in McNary, Arizona to Carl and Marbry (Lewis) Vance.
Judy was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister and grandma. She was the oldest of 11 children. Judy attended Show Low Elementary School and Snowflake High School. On Nov. 4, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, John Daniel.
Judy is survived by her son, Raynell (Tracy) Daniel; three grandchildren, Dustin, Nick and Hannah; four sisters, Janice (Floyd) Gilmore, Cindy Tester, Penny (Mark) Lilly, Polly (Roy) Adams; four brothers, Carl (Margie) Vance Jr., Dennis Vance, Dahl (Cindy) Vance, Boyce Vance and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, John Daniel; parents; brothers, Kerry Vance, Shane (Libby) Vance.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Downtown Chapel, 300 North 11th Street in Show Low. A visitation will be held from 9-9:45 a.m. in the Relief Society Room prior to the services. Concluding services and interment will be in the Show Low Cemetery, where Judy will be laid to rest next to her eternal companion, John.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit website www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
