Judy Helen Goddard died June, 20, 2020.
She was born December 19, 1941 in Minnesota to Helen and Delbert Manee. She graduated from high school in Granite Falls, Minnesota in 1960, and then attended Brainerd Area Technical Institute.
Judy married Steve Goddard in 1976 in Mora, Minnesota, where they then combined their families of seven children.
Judy was preceded in death by one son, Loren, in 2009, and one brother, Jim, in 2019.
She is survived by daughters Patricia Schipp, Santa Fe New Mexico; Julie (Dan) Ferguson, Bangor Wyoming; Greta (David) Grabiel, Sandia Park New Mexico; stepson Shane (Ann) Goddard, Hinckley Minnesota; brothers Bill Manee, Ola Idaho; Lon (Lynette) Manee, Granite Falls Minnesota; sisters Faye (Carl) Ohliger, Granite Falls Minnesota; Shirley Johnson, Beardsley, Minnesota; Joyce (Bud) Kalkes, Sisseton South Dakota; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Judy moved to Phoenix AZ in 1980 and acquired a summer property in Heber-Overgaard in 1984 where she and Steve retired and moved full time in 2004.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Shepherd of the Pines United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1402, Overgaard AZ 85933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.