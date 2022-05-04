Judy Hill passed away on March 31, 2022. She was born to Marcus and Maureen Gist in Texas on July 1, 1941.

She was always willing to help anyone in need and spent many hours contributing to her community. 

She is survived by her children, Kelley Hill Starnes of Vernon, AZ and Jay Hill of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; grandson Emmitt Farr of Colorado; three of her siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

