Judy Carol Newton, 83, went to be with Jesus on July 16, 2022 at her home in Overgaard, Arizona.
She was born in Wichita, Kansas to William and Claire Spillers. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School and Phoenix College.
Judy spent many summers exploring the White Mountains of Eastern Arizona with her family and friends, instilling a love for the outdoors and adventure in all. Judy spoke often of her lasting relationships with friends and co-workers from Creighton Elementary School, from which she retired as secretary.
She never sat still, and enjoyed hiking, traveling, gardening, sewing, crafting, and especially bird watching. She loved puzzles, and games, which she usually won. A member of Faith Lutheran Church in Overgaard, Judy was an accomplished pianist and organist and served both Faith Lutheran Church and Shepherd of the Pines UMC. Judy enjoyed square and line dancing for over 40 years, including with the White Mountain Rim Rompers. She was a charter member of the Pine Needlers quilting club. She volunteered extensively for the Rim Country Community Center, Lions Club, HOST Thrift Store, and St. Vincent DePaul Food Boxes.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Joe Jackson, second husband Bill Newton, and stepson William. Judy is survived by four children, Gayle, Jimmy, Sabrina, and Garrett; step-children Debbie, Pamela and Kenny; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held in person and live-streamed at Overgaard Baptist Church on Saturday, August 13th at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the White Mountain Humane Society, National Wildlife Foundation, or the Nature Conservancy.
