Julia Smith-Altaha went to be with the Lord Nov. 11, 2019, in Phoenix. She was born Jan. 18, 1965, to Hoover and Lillian Smith. Julia grew up in Whiteriver. She enjoyed fishing up at Hawley Lake with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking rides on the back roads. She enjoyed joking around and teasing. She was always laughing.
Julia is survived by her children: Ryan Altaha, Kelly Baylish, Raquel Altaha and Emanuel Altaha; daughter in law Natasha Altaha; grandchildren: Ashley Altaha, Elijah Altaha, Mckenzie Altaha, Narayan Altaha, Draven Truax, Taevion Traux, Zandria Edwards, Vontae Edwards and Kylie Massey; sisters: Sally Palmer, Alvina Cook, Arlene Jordan and Shirley Cosay.
A wake will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 906 S. Dark Shadows, Whiteriver. Funeral service are set for Thursday Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Church in East Fork.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with Smith-Altaha family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.