Julian Roy Garcia died on March 9, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.
Julian was hired on with the Tucson Police Department in 1975. In 1978, he responded with other officers to assist South Tucson Police Department. Julian was inadvertently shot in the back during the incident. He was paralyzed and medically retired in 1979.
The Garcias maintained a summer home in Lakeside for many years and knew many people on the Mountain.
He leaves behind his wife Ragenine Garcia and his son Tucson Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Garcia.
Please keep the Garcia family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Julian Roy Garcia’s Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, starting between10:30-11:00 a.m. at Christopher Columbus Park, 4300 N Silverbell Rd (ramadas 4 and 5) Tucson, AZ 85745.
Friends and family are invited to share stories.
