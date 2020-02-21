Julie Camilleri

Julia Lee Camilleri, 84, was loved by all that had the great fortune of meeting and knowing her strong beautiful soul. Her bright life began Sept. 4, 1935, in Phoenix, to Nicholas and Emma Klim. On Feb. 15, 2020, after courageously battling multiple myeloma, Julia Lee Camilleri joined her husband Charles, her daughter Donna Merithew, her parents and brother and sister in heaven.
On Feb. 27, 1954, Julia married the love of her life, Charles J. Camilleri to whom she was married for 51 years. In 1964, after beginning their family in Phoenix, Julia and Charles set off for Ventura, California, where Julia was a special education teacher. In 1979, the Camilleri family moved to Pinetop, where they built their family home, became realtors, and began, Serv-U-Reality. She retired in 2005 in Mesa.
Julia was a devoted loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her children: Julia Jackson, Charles (Lori ) Camilleri, Cathy (Gary) Jones, Tom (Melissa) Camilleri, and Vicki (Tony) Garcia.; grandchildren: Beth, Mary, Andrew, Carissa, Whitley, Catrina, Ashley, Jennifer, Justin, Brett, Charles, John, Anthony, Michael, and Mathew; great-grandchildren: 10 and one on the way in March.
She will be deeply missed and carried within our hearts forever.
The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 28, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1563 E. Baseline Rd. in Mesa.
