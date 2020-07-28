Julie Cooley

Julie Ann Marie Benally Cooley, of Whiteriver, Arizona, was called to rest on the evening of July 16, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was another victim of the historic COVID-19 virus pandemic. She was only 59 years of age.
Julie was born August 6, 1960, in the old hospital of McNary, AZ, to her late parents Guy and Mary Lou (Duryea) Benally. She was raised in old McNary, with her siblings Lucy, Mickey, Joanne (Lupe), and Ricky. Her youngest brother Erick was born after she left home to start her own little family up in the pacific northwest, then returning after a number of years and living out her life in Whiteriver with her children, working tirelessly to provide for them. She explored various career positions, from woodland firefighting, to becoming a teacher’s aide, and eventually becoming the senior Probation officer for the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
Aside from keeping up with the demands of her job, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Purcell Cooley Jr., to sing gospel music and share her testimony of God’s love for us all. She dedicated her life to this service, hoping to inspire change in those individuals who need help. She had touched many lives through her warm and friendly personality, great sense of humor, and steadfast example of a true Latter-day saint.
She will be missed deeply by many, especially those who love and know her. She is survived by her husband Purcell; her children, Jessica and Michael(Sonny) Chaney, Klynn, Clay, Tesshia, Floyd, Darren Kinney, Purcell Cooley III and Elizabeth Cooley; 15 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter;3 goddaughters; her brothers and sisters, and extended family and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Mary Lou Benally; brothers, Dean and Erick Benally; cousin sister, Colleen Rustin; and Uncle Francis Rustin.
A drive by memorial will be held at her home on 110 W Elm St., in Whiteriver on Wednesday, July 29, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, from 12 p.m. -1 p.m. at Owens Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., in Show Low, Arizona. Her interment will follow a processional drive by her home and workplace before arrival at Golden Gorge Cemetery, Diamond Creek Arizona, with a private family service at 2 p.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
