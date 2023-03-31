Julie Fay Gardner, 75, passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2023 after her hard-fought battle with cancer.

Julie was born in Holbrook, Arizona on July, 27th, 1947 to Lester and Josephine Platt. She was the youngest of five children. She spent her childhood in St. Johns where she attended and graduated from St. Johns High School. Julie loved writing, dancing and spending time with family. She was an excellent piano player and teacher, which served well later on in her life. Julie continued into higher education by attending BYU, where she majored in home economics with a minor in English and later graduated, and in the winter of 1969, she married Duane S. Gardner in the Mesa, Arizona temple.

