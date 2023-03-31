Julie Fay Gardner, 75, passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2023 after her hard-fought battle with cancer.
Julie was born in Holbrook, Arizona on July, 27th, 1947 to Lester and Josephine Platt. She was the youngest of five children. She spent her childhood in St. Johns where she attended and graduated from St. Johns High School. Julie loved writing, dancing and spending time with family. She was an excellent piano player and teacher, which served well later on in her life. Julie continued into higher education by attending BYU, where she majored in home economics with a minor in English and later graduated, and in the winter of 1969, she married Duane S. Gardner in the Mesa, Arizona temple.
Julie spent her life in the service of her family and friends. She was generous and giving of her time and energy to others. She was passionate about her family’s genealogy and spent countless hours gathering photos, letters, and first-hand accounts from individuals to create personal and family histories in book form for their posterity.
Julie is survived by her husband, as well as her three children: Brandt, Celeste, and Trey. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three siblings, Gary, Rodney, and Randy. She was preceded in death by her brother Jeff, granddaughter Paiton, and her beloved son Patrick, who passed away at the age of one.
Julie was a devoted wife and mother who loved her children and worked tirelessly to teach, love, comfort, and build each of them. Her greatest joys in life could be found in her home with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Julie found great comfort and strength in her abiding testimony of Jesus Christ, which sustained her throughout her life and gave her hope and peace in her final days.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Johns Cemetery. Family and friends of Julie are welcome to attend the services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.