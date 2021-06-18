June Baginski

June Marie Baginski died Monday, June 14, 2021, in Lakeside, Arizona. She was 87. She was born November 27, 1933, in Haley, Idaho to the late Henry Irving and Myrta E. (Merritt) Daugherty.
Survived by her 5 children: Susan, Dennis, Gene, Denise and Jonni.
Memorial contributions to The White Mountain Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1975, Lakeside, Arizona 85929 have been suggested by her family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
