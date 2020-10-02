June Leslie

June Sarafina Leslie, 84, passed away peacefully at the Payson Care Center. June was born in Forestdale, Arizona. She attended Haskell Indian Institute in Lawrence, Kansas where she met the late Murray Leslie, Sr. She moved to Keams Canyon, Arizona where they then married and had five children.
June was a very caring mother. She was also a devoted professional worker throughout her career. She held positions focused on the youth; such as a Dormitory Aide, Youth Group Home Worker. June retired as the Youth Group Home Director for the White Mountain Apache Tribe in June 1997. June was very active and loved exploring the outdoors with most of her time spent exploring around Forestdale.
June was preceded in death by her father Richard Skidmore and mother Dorothy Ethelbah Skidmore; three siblings: Kenneth “Kinney” Skidmore, Evangeline “Evan” Gushoney, and Douglas “Dixie” Montero; three children: Ethelene “Lene” Leslie, Kenneth “Tiger” Leslie, Delphina “Peanuts” Tenorio; a grandson Dominic Leslie and a great-grandchild Miles Dewey. It is definitely a joyful celebration and happy reunion for them all!
June is survived by two sons, Murray Leslie, Jr. and Roger Leslie; 12 grandchildren: Darron Abeita, Daryl Abeita, Davin Leslie, Darlene Leslie, Tiara Dahkoshay, DelRay Sheen, Devin Sheen, Chasity Sheen, Leandra Leslie, Alysia Alekay, Darien Leslie, and Amber Leslie; and 30 great grandchildren.
The Leslie Family would like to thank you for all your prayers, words of encouragements, support, and assistance as we lay our beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother to rest. We can not adequately express our sincere heart-felt appreciation. June has touched so many hearts and lives! We are happy knowing “Grandma June” has been welcomed to her heavenly home.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
