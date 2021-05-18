Justin Littleman

Justin Lee Littleman entered into rest May 8, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born July 5, 1992 to Jamesa Cruz in Whiteriver, AZ. He loved to spend time with his daughter, mother and grandmother. He will always be in their hearts.
A viewing will be held Friday May 21st, 2021; 10:00 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop. The Funeral will be at Whiteriver Assembly of God Church on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 am. Interment at Canyon Day Cemetery, Canyon Day, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Littleman Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
