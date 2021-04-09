Justin Poteet

Justin Lee Poteet, 47, of Clay Springs died on April 3, 2021, in Clay Springs.
He was born on April 30, 1973, in Show Low and worked in the construction trade.
He is survived by his parents, John (Doris) Poteet and Bonnie Poteet; siblings Jesse (Danielle) Poteet, Nelson (Jill) Poteet, Geneva LeSueur and Jonelle (Cliff) Poteet; children Jesse Laine Poteet, JaciLynn Poteet, Taryn King, Janella Poteet and Dallas Hillier.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. April 10 at 4912 Garvin-Davis Lane in Clay Springs.
