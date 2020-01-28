Justin Tonay unexpectedly went to be with the Lord Jan. 19, 2020, in Flagstaff. He was born Dec. 24, 1987, to Sylvia Lavender and Jackson Gatewood Jr.
Justin was also known as “Jumbo.” He lived his whole life in Cibecue. He graduated from Chemawa Indian High School in Salem, Oregon. He continued his education and graduated from Arizona Automotive Institute in Glendale. His greatest achievement in life was his son, Ezekiel.
Justin is survived by his son, Ezekiel Tonay; mother Sylvia Lavender; companion Amy Tate; brother Jaron Gatewood; sisters: Sandy Danford, Geniece Tonay, Joycelyn Gatewood and Janicka Lavender; father Jackson Gatewood Jr. and god-daughter Jazlyn Gatewood.
A one-night wake will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the residence of Novack and Joann Armstrong. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Pentecostal Church in Cibecue. Interment will be at the Open Range Cemetery in Cibecue.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Tonay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
