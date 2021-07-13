JW "Dubbie" Dickerson, 82, died July 8, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. JW was born, April 1, 1939, in LaPalma, Arizona, to Mack and Maria Dickerson.
JW is survived by his wife, Joy Dickerson of Valley Farms, AZ; sons: Robert (Bobbie) Dickerson, Clint (Denise) Dickerson; and daughter, Kim Conyer; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grand; and his brother, Vernon (Shirley) Dickerson.
His family will honor him this Thanksgiving with a special service celebrating his incredible life.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
