Kaitlin Stampfly

Kaitlin Bree Stampfly, 25, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Globe. She was born September 30, 1994 in La Mesa, California.
Katie loved her music. She listened to all kinds. In high school she was involved in choir and was a cheerleader. She looked forward to the Madrigal Dinner with the costumes and the acting, even though she had to be there at 6 a.m. she still enjoyed it. She also loved to take pictures. She had so many ideas of what she wanted to do in life. She couldn’t make a choice.
Katie especially loved Christmas. She loved being and elf in Greer at the North Pole Experience and loved to see the kid’s faces light up.
She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. We love you Katie.
Katie is survived by her parents, Steve and Pamela Wood, brother, Bobby Long, sisters, Fallon Kartchner, Debra Stampfly, Dorene Lee, Denise Borman, Mindi Wood, Aubury Landers, Tammy Wood and grandparents, Gene and Lorraine Davis.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel J. Stampfly, brothers, Daniel J. Stampfly, Jr., Douglas Stampfly and grandparents, Chuck and Helen Wood.
A graveside service was held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Katie’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.