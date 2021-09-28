In the early hours of September 18th Richard “Kamren” Malaney’s beautiful spirit was released from the bonds of this world. Kamren was born to Richard and Christine Malaney in 1989 in Show Low, Arizona. He was raised and spent the majority of his life in Snowflake. Kamren was the first grandson to Stan and Carol Malaney. In his early years Kamren enjoyed camping with family, fishing with his grandpa Stan whom he called "Poppy", and playing with his many cousins and friends. Kamren graduated from Project Challenge in 2005. In 2014 Kamren went to work for Bashas in Taylor as a meat cutter where he always greeted his customers with a smile His greatest accomplishments were his children. Kamren was a loving and playful father and a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Kamren was a free spirit with a loving, generous heart. He enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his many friends.
Kamren is survived by his children, Helenna Cargill-Malaney, Stanley James Malaney and his stepdaughter Jasmine Kingery. His parents, Richard Malaney (Pam), Christine Frayer (Charles "Chooch"), Brother Kevin Donnelly, Sister Chrystal Sewell, Grandparents Stan and Carol Malaney, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at R.V. Mike Ramsay cemetery in Snowflake on October 1st at 10:00 am followed by a memorial gathering at Freeman Park in Taylor from 11:00 am to 4 pm.
