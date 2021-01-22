Karen Barnes

Karen Anita Barnes (Hoehne), age 66, died Jan. 12, 2021 peacefully at home, after a battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Anita and Ed Hoehne Jr. of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. She was born Jan. 18, 1954 at the Amery Hospital in Amery, Wisconsin.
Karen graduated from Unity High School in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. After graduation she headed out to California to follow her dreams. She worked on the Queen Mary for several years. She then pursued her career in selling real estate.
Karen moved to Mesa, Arizona and that is where she met the love of her life, Steve Barnes. They were married and moved to Show Low, Arizona. They traveled for five years, exploring the United States and then came back to Show Low to settle in for retirement.
Karen enjoyed many different crafts and tended beautiful flower gardens. She was always an amazing hostess and loved to be around people.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Anita and Ed Hoehne Jr.; brother, William (Bill) Hoehne; sister-in-law, Laurie Hoehne (Charlie); and nephew, Nathan Hoehne (Charlie).
She is survived by her husband, Steve Barnes; her siblings, Ann Hraychuck (David), Beth Lissick (Rich), Janice Hoehne (Tom Horst), Bob Hoehne, Ted Hoehne, Charlie Hoehne; and many nieces and nephews.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.