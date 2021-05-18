Karen Bradburn

Karen Grace Bradburn, 79, of St. Johns, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, where she was greeted with open arms by God and her loved ones.
Karen was born on November 16, 1941 in El Monte, California to George and Grace Allen Echols. She was one of 10 children.
Karen married Donald Bradburn on January 14, 1961. They lived in California until they moved to Arizona in 1972 and lived there until her death.
Karen will be missed and remembered every day.
