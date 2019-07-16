Karen Chamberlain

Karen Jensen Chamberlain went home to her sweetheart July 10, 2019, in Show Low. She was born Feb. 28, 1935 to Delbert and Clea Jensen. Karen grew up on a farm in Westin Idaho.
Karen learned to work hard, planting, harvesting, milking cows, and driving a tractor. She loved the beauty of nature and riding her horse along the creek. She was a gifted artist and passed on her love of art to her children. After high school she went through nurses training and met and married the love of her life Reed Andrew Chamberlain. They had six children who she adored. Karen loved the Lord and served in the Young Women's Relief Society and Scouting for many years. She also served her community as the librarian in Show Low for decades. She showered her family and friends with love, faith and food. Karen was always gracious, always kind, always looking to make people feel welcome and loved.
Karen is survived by her sister, Susan (Chuck) Holzworth; children: Terrie (Marty) Watts, Cindy (Brad) Hess, Robin (Jim) Stradling and Sheila Lofgreen; 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren as well as her daughter-in-law, Wally Gunderlack.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents: Delbert and Clea Jensen, husband Reed Chamberlain, brothers: David Jensen and Jeffrey Jensen; children: Scott Chamberlain and Lisa Edwards Van Mujen and grandson Joel Chamberlain.
Services will be held starting with a viewing at 9 a.m. Friday, July 19, with the funeral at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, both to be held at the Temple View Chapel in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Chamberlain family,visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
