Karen Cheney

Karen Prestwich Cheney died Jan. 2020, in Southern Arizona. She was born to Erwin and Connie Prestwich in Utah in the '50s.
When Karen was little, her family moved to Northern Arizona. She grew up in the White Mountains as the first of 11 children. She helped love and care for her younger siblings throughout her time at home.
Karen graduated from high school and then moved to Brigham Young University. She majored in Elementary Education and minored in Indian Education. After attending some college, she served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Colombia and loved her time there.
Upon her return, she continued her education and married a wonderful man named Alan Cheney. He would become her life-long companion and supporter for over 43 years. After their marriage, Alan and Karen moved to the lovely community of Heber, Arizona, to start their family. Alan taught school and Karen was a homemaker. She continued her education through correspondence courses and by traveling to Utah with their young family in the summers. When Karen was expecting their third child, she graduated with her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.
Alan and Karen eventually had four more children. Karen was a loving and devoted homemaker for over 40 years. She also loved volunteering at the local elementary school and worked there as a reading specialist aide for five years.
Karen loved, served and taught members of her family and community throughout her life. She lived her life as a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Karen is survived by her mother, husband and each of her brothers, sisters, children and 14 grandchildren. The children thank their father for the dedicated, impeccable, and constant care he gave Karen. They also give a heartfelt thank you to all the healthcare professionals and community members of Northeastern and Southern Arizona who ministered to Karen and her family.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in Taylor,at the Silver Creek Mortuary. Another viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Heber, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on state Route 260. A celebration of life service follows at 10 a.m. in the chapel. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Heber Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Cheney family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
