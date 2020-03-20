Karen Cluff, 76, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home in Glendale, from a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer. She was born Friday, Sept. 24, 1943, in Seattle, Washington to the late Tharvel R. "Tom" Mitchell and Effie (Payne) Meyer.
Karen was a graduated member of Adrian High School's class of '61 in Adrian, Oregon. In 1962, she moved to Glendale. The following year, she met her "forever sweetheart", Dwight C. Cluff, while he was serving in the United States Air Force and stationed at Luke Air Force Base. They had an instant connection toward each other, and she said, "yes!" when he asked for her hand in marriage. The couple were married for time and all eternity Oct. 16, 1964, in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Karen had a deep and abiding faith in, and great love for, the Savior, Jesus Christ. Daily, she did her best in serving the needs of others. She served as Young Women's President, Stake and Regional Girls' Camp Director for several years and looked forward to Camp Lo Mia, in Pine, where she was able to spend quality time with the Stake Young Women. She was key in helping mold the Young Women into becoming responsible, capable and strong "Daughters of God."
While living in Glendale, Karen worked several years as a technical writer for W.L. Gore & Associates, which is a fiber optic cable plant. In 1993, the Cluff family moved to the Hawaiian Island of Oahu. For a few years, Karen worked for Melaleuca. She started out stocking shelves but, in a very short period of time, she became a retail manager. Hers was a familiar and friendly face in the company. Truly the epitome of "a people person," she enjoyed living in her Hawaiian paradise and made several friends, wherever she went. Each one left a beautiful and lasting impression in her mind's eye. She served as her ward's Relief Society President in Aiea, Hawaii. She followed the Lord's admonition to "love one another" and sought out ways she could serve mankind through countless service projects. In addition to all of this, Karen has served as a stake and ward missionary and as a temple and ordinance worker in the Snowflake Temple. One of her favorite church callings was that of being a visiting teacher coordinator. She looked forward to her visits with her Relief Society sisters.
In 1999, Karen and Dwight moved from their Hawaiian Paradise to Overgaard, then to their "Mountain Paradise" in Linden, (just outside of Show Low), where they began another chapter in her life. She appreciated the beauty of the White Mountains and was grateful to live in their shadows. Just as in other places she lived, she was quick to make new, lifelong friends. While living in Linden, her family experienced a great loss when, in 2003, her son, Scott Cluff, passed away. Though she mourned him as only a mother could, Karen found a great deal of peace and comfort in knowing that, "families are forever." She knew that in a coming day, she would once again feel the warm and tender embrace of her sweet boy because of our Heavenly Father's great plan of happiness.
Karen was a wonderful wife and mother. She kept a neat and tidy home and she surely knew her way around a kitchen. In a united voice, her family says, "She was an excellent cook and had the most amazing recipes!" They're glad she shared her culinary skills with them. Never one to let the grass grow under her feet, Karen was always busy doing "something creative." She was a gifted artist and love to tole paint on any flat surface. Too, she created several canvas paintings over the years. Each member of her family and many of her friends, have received a special quilt that she made for each one, over the years. Truly, they are considered to be countless treasures because, they know they were made with an abundance of her love.
Karen possessed attributes that were nothing less than Christlike. She was patient as the day is long and her love was unconditional. She taught her family how to "Pull together" in times that try the soul. Her family rejoices in knowing that that she is resting peacefully, free from the pains of the disease that ravaged her body. For they, too, know that in a coming day, "All will be made right." It is their testimony and consolation.
Karen's family consists of her husband of 55 years, Dwight C. Cluff of Linden (and Glendale); five children: Brenda (Scott) Pace-Pence of Windermere, Florida, Douglas (Heidi) Cluff of Surprise, Scott, deceased (Kathie) Eguchi of Glendale, Todd (Tara) Cluff of Lakeside, Paul (Lexi) Cluff of Glendale; five grandchildren: Niccole (Samuel) Couey, Dane Cluff, Hannah Cluff, Allanah (Cody) Kerns of Elida, Ohio, Sara Cluff; three brothers: Ronald, deceased (Linda) Mitchell-Hancock, Tony, deceased (Sandy) Mitchell, Steven (Michele) Mitchell of Surprise, and is also survived by her sister, Cheryl (Robert "Bob") Weaver of Phoenix.
In view of current events, the public services for Karen will be scheduled at a later date. A private graveside service and interment will take place Monday, March 23, at the Show Low Cemetery in Show Low.
Memorial contributions, in her name, to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been suggested by her family.
Her family continues to be thankful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult season and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visitwww.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
