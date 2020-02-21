Karen Larson, 73, of Snowflake, died peacefully in Lakeside. She was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Payson, Utah, the eldest of five children born to Glen and Carol (Cherrington) Clark.
Karen moved to Snowflake when she was 10 years old where she lived for the majority of her life. She graduated from Snowflake High School. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings in several wards. She sang with the Liberty Bell's for many years. Karen had many jobs over her lifetime with her favorite being a bus driver for her sweet special kids. She loved her family. She loved being a mom and grandma. She loved to crochet. She loved Tom Selleck and Neil Diamond.
She was preceded in death by parents, Glen and Carol Clark; brother Steven Clark; daughter Charlena Kitchen; brother-in-law Gerry Nickolaus; stepdaughter Brandi Larson; and her husband's, Charles Ruark and Larry Larson.
She is survived by her siblings, Joyce (Lyle) Power, Vicci (Jim) Giger, John (Suzan) Clark and Mary (Rex) Shumway; children Maci (Bob) Bamrick, Tiffani Kingsland, Kara (Chris) Arey, Glenn Larson, Tami (Royce) Kincanon, and Keith Larson; grandchildren, Robert (Sarah) Bamrick, Rachel (Greg) Malone, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Averie and Oliver Bamrick, Kylee, Brandt, and Erin Ruark; three great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 East 19 South, Snowflake, Arizona. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Centennial Stake Center, 9th South 2nd West, Snowflake, with a viewing from 9-9:45 a.m.
Interment will follow in the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.