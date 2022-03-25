Karen Miller

Karen Lee Miller went to be with Jesus on March 19, 2022 at her home in San Tan Valley, AZ, at the age of 83 after a short, but aggressive battle with cancer. During her last days, she was surrounded by and prayed over by friends and family. Karen was born to John and Annabelle Nicolls on January 20, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa. Her family moved to Castro Valley, CA in 1946 and then to Fremont, CA in 1955. Karen lived and raised her family in Quincy, CA from 1971-1989 and to this day still calls Quincy “home”. Karen met her husband, John “Jack” Miller in 1987 in Quincy, CA. They got married two years later November 4, 1989. Shortly after marriage, they moved to Paradise, CA. Once retired, they enjoyed traveling the country in their 5th wheel RV and then finally settled in San Tan Valley, AZ. They celebrated 33 years of marriage. Karen joins her parents, John and Annabelle in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Jack, her sister, Karlene Berry, her brother, Ken Nicolls, her daughter, Kelly Morlan (Troy), her son, Cary DeMars, stepchildren, Kyle Miller (Debbie), Jeff Miller (Wendy), Mitzi Butler (Marcus), Brett Miller (Cyndee), 20 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
