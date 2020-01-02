Karen Nolan

Karen Sue Nolan, born Karen Sue Sweazy Jan. 1, 1944, died Oct. 20, 2019, at Banner University Medical Center.
Karen worked in the legal field for most of her life. She was a devoted wife and mother, as well as a lifelong member of The Order of Eastern Star. She was known as “Mom Nolan” by many in one of her most passionate endeavors, working with DeMolay. Her favorite role remained that of a wonderfully loving, generous and kind mother and grandmother.
Karen is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Gene Nolan of Show Low; beloved son Todd Nolan and daughter-in-law Cari McConeghy Nolan of Gilbert, and her seven beautiful grandchildren: Taylor, Baylie, Conner, Tyler, Payton, Hayden and Jackson. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Sweazy (Sandy) of Houston, Texas and her nieces, Hollie Sweazy Wade and Niki Sweazy Hecker.
Services for Karen will be held at Mountain View Memorial Funeral Home, 7900 East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona, 85207, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Presentations by both her long time chapter of Eastern Star as well as Arizona DeMolay are expected.
Karen loved flowers and any arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home. A celebration luncheon will be provided after the service for anyone who wishes to stay and visit with Karen’s family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.