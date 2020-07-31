Karen Parker 

Karen Rose Parker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Snowflake, Arizona, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 80. The oldest of four children, Karen was born September 11, 1939, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Ervin Drue and Lavona Adams Cheney. She grew up in Safford, Arizona, and attended Safford High School where she played drums and french horn in band, participated in choir, FBLA and 4-H.
After graduating from Eastern Arizona College, she continued her education at the University of Arizona earning a degree in education. Karen accepted a position in Snowflake where she taught Home Economics. It was there that she met Don Parker, who had moved from Utah for his first year of teaching as well. They were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on February 5, 1965. Don and Karen have lived in Snowflake for 55 years where they raised their four children.
Karen was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings, including a mission with her husband in Nauvoo, Illinois. She also served in the Snowflake, Arizona Temple and the distribution center. She was an associate faculty member at Northland Pioneer College, taught piano lessons for many years, enjoyed working in the yard, growing flowers, machine embroidery, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. She recorded in her journal that "My favorite hobby is spending time with my family."
Karen is survived by: her husband, Don; her siblings David Cheney, Kathy Hardy, and Alan Cheney; her children Lloyd (Jackie) Parker, Deborah (Shawn) Briggs, Cherri (Mike) Thrasher, and Lisa Miller; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The interment and graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020, at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Parker family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
