Karen Peterson joined two of her children Kathy Jo and Charley as well as her adoring parents George and Margaret, in heaven on January 23, 2021. Karen was born on October 13, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George and Margaret Rich.
On June 20, 1958 Karen married her eternal companion and love of 63 years, Jack Gordon Peterson. Karen Loved her family! She and Jack and their 7 children could always be found on weekends at either rodeos or boating at the lake. She was Exciting!
Karen's interests and achievements had no limits. Karen was a titled beauty queen, made doll clothes for children she loved, and enjoyed roller skating on the family basketball court. Karen became quite an accomplished photographer even developing her own pictures. Karen painted beautiful works of art of her children and nature; she became a licensed pilot and loved to give Jack a run for his money as a fantastic dance partner.
Our card shark even swam with the dolphins after being dumped a mile out in the ocean. Karen loved to travel with her loved ones and parasailing. Karen's biggest achievement however, was the gift of closeness she nurtured and left her family to enjoy. Karen was a regal, gorgeous, kind, and compassionate woman who blessed all the lives she touched.
Karen is survived by her biggest fans, her companion Jack Gordon Peterson, Children: Mike Gordon (Kim), Cy Erwin, David Ray, Steven Paul (Stephanie Ann), Jackie Jean, Lisa Peterson Kay (Eric), Her Grandchildren: Christian Michael, Jack Tucker, Cody Mac Peterson, and Her brothers” Wayne (Michael) and Bob (Barbra Rich and many adored nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary January 28, 2021 in Lakeside, Arizona.
