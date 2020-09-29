Karen Rogers

Karen Louise Rogers, wife, mom, Nana, Jesus lover and best friend to many, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Springerville. She was born in Buffalo, New York on April 12, 1953.
At the age of 8, Karen moved to Scottsdale with her parents, sister and two brothers. In 1972 she met her husband Robert Rogers. They married in 1974 and after having four kids they moved from Glendale to Springerville in 1990.
Karen and Robert had their hands full with four kids, Brian Rogers, Jason Rogers (Christina Sadler), Heather (Brad) Tate and Drew (Ceara) Rogers. Karen was involved in every aspect of their lives even up to her last day.
To say Karen was talented would be an understatement. Karen owned her own ceramic business and made beautiful pieces that many still enjoy today. Karen went on to start her own business as a quilt designer. She made quilts for ministries of developing countries and because of her generous heart she has quilts hanging all over the world. Karen’s quilts and designs are published in books and have won many awards. Karen dedicated every Wednesday to her quilting ladies AKA her best friends. She has been hosting the same of group of ladies with many coming and going for the last 20 years.
Karen was a devoted Christian. Her life’s work was dedicated to serving the Lord; raising children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to know and love the Lord.
Karen is survived by her 4 children, 16 grandkids, 4 four legged kitty kids, and 2 great grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Titterington and Louise Clara Knox Titterington, and a sister, Diane Titterington.
Karen’s daily stories, happy birthday calls and her radiant personality will be terribly missed. Her family would like to thank everyone for all of the support and prayers they have received.
