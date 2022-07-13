Karen Nava Smith passed away peacefully at Estrella Banner Hospital in Phoenix on July 4, 2022. Karen was born August 9th, 1949, and grew up in Fulton, Indiana.
In 1966 Karen moved with her family to Mesa, Arizona, then she moved to Heber, Arizona where she raised her three daughters. Karen and her daughters made the move to Lakeside, Arizona. Karen loved the mountains and made many friends.
Karen worked at the Honda Casino for many years, and was made employee of the year, which was her proudest moment. After Karen's retirement she moved to Phoenix, living in an apartment with her spoiled cat Penny. Karen enjoyed her yard sales, and scouting around thrift shops for her collectibles and knick-knacks.
Karen's daughters are Erica and Steve Bryan, Maria Nava, and Tanya Burney. Her grandchildren are Sierra, Kirsten, and Lindsey and Kevin Dunn, Bradley and Gage; and two great-grandsons, Cole and Wyatt. Also six nephews Chris, Joey, Bobby, Dustin, Delane and Blaine. Also surviving is a brother Jesse and Anni Sutton, a sister Vicki Wheeler, and a brother-in-law Ronald Schrader.
Karen's parents Vernon (Jim) Sutton and Gloria Benedict Sutton preceded her in death, along with a sister Sandy Schrader, a nephew, Jeffrey Lynn Wheeler, and a brother-in-law, Ronald Wheeler. Karen's husband Mark Smith passed away on November 5, 2005. There is no memorial or service planned at this time.
