Life Celebration of Karla McKee
April 29, 1951 - April 2, 2020
Kara Jean McKee was born on April 29, 1951 to Marvin and Elsie Wilson in Glendale, California. She was one of four siblings, which included being born a twin. She was always so full of life and love to everyone who knew her.
One of Karla’s greatest achievements was being a devoted mother to her daughter, Desiree. She was always the perfect balance of softness and strength, teaching her to be both strong and kind and to always show love above everything else. She was the brightest light her daughter knew and was adored and loved by the child God blessed her with. Her daughter will always cherish memories of her mother and best friend forever.
For those who knew Karla, she was with her partner in crime, her lifelong other half, and her twin, Karen. The two of them were inseparable, never going a day without seeing and/or talking to one another. They finished one another’s sentences and felt each other no matter how far away they may have been from each other. There is nothing that will ever break the bond they share and it will live on forever.
Karla McKee is survived by her daughter Desiree McKee, her sister Ann Trepanier, her brother, Marvin Wilson, Jr., and her twin sister, Karen Frailing.
In lieu of a celebration of life, say a prayer for her friends and family, and tell the people you are closest to you how much they mean to you.
We want to send a special thank you to the friends that have been so supportive during this time (Gracie Kelley, Jean Barton, Charlie Damron, Amy Wiens, ect…) for all of their love and support. This has been an impossible situation and you have all made it a little easier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.