Karoly Fabok

Karoly “Karl” Fabok passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021. Karl was born in Munich, Germany to Rudolph and Paula Fabok on Dec. 27, 1951. Karl became a permanent citizen of the United States on March 4, 1952 with his parents and sister Ava Fabok (deceased).
Karl was a Veteran joining the armed services on June 25, 1969 with an honorable discharge in May 10, 1972. He worked with his father Rudy as a Dental Technician for many years. Karl married his one true love Roneta on Nov. 11, 1976 , and lost her to cancer 12 years later. Karl moved his family to the White Mountains and over the years Karl worked with Three Way Cinders, Patterson Equip Rental, Bobby Stoddard and then finally with Perkins Cinders.
Karl was a long-time employee of Perkins Cinders and he enjoyed each day that he was able to work and keep “his crusher” running. The Perkins family is an extension of Karl as he appreciated each and every one of them.
Karl leaves behind his daughter Autumn Nelson of Show Low, Teresa (Phil) Meyers of Show Low, Brian (Cassie) Cuffman of Tucson. Brothers Bill (Glinda) Fabok, David Fabok , and his Mother Paula Trevino of Roosevelt Lake, Arizona. Sister Shirley (Kenny) Patterson of Show Low. Ricky Trevino Phoenix, Dorothy Trevino Phoenix, Carmen Trevino Phoenix. Karl also had many nieces and nephews locally and in Chicago, Illinois.
Grandchildren; Cory Kimmel, Rozlyn Kimmel, Deonna Nelson, Ashli (Danner) Jaramillo, Cody Meyers. Ronnie, Marlee and Shuntelle Cuffman.
Great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Lilly , Caroline, Preston, Bellamy, Jasper, Kayden and Kynlee
There will be a private family service later in the year, as Karl wanted his ashes let free in the area of Browns Creek along with his stepbrother Roger who preceded him in death.
