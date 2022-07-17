Katherine A. Duke passed away on June 27, 2022, in Show Low, Arizona, surrounded by family.

Katherine will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.

Katherine is preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her two children, parents Albert and Julie Duke, sister and brother in laws Anna and Grant Shaver and their two children.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Katherine that will be announced at a later date.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.

