Katherine Kinney, 59, died October 8, 2021in Show Low, Arizona of Covid-19. She was born on February 20, 1962, in McNary, Arizona to Edith (Tonay) and Andrew Kinney.

Katherine was a woman who was strong in her Christian faith.

She is survived by her 7 children: Anita Kinney, Catrese (Garrett) Kinlicheenie, Ivan Tsosie, Harold "Tiny" Tsosie, Emilio Kinney, Carshay Skidmore, Mytris Norris of, 5 grandchildren; 5 siblings

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the McNary Pentecostal Church in McNary, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

