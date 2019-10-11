Katherine 'Sharon' Bonito

In loving memory of wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Katherine Gooday Bonito, known to many as “Sharon.” She died peacefully Sept. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was so full of life and uplifted so many people, she was always ready to lend a helping hand she loved being around her family, she enjoyed cook outs, family functions and having great laughs with family and friends.
Sharon’s body will be brought back at 10 a.m. friday, Oct. 11, for a two-night wake at 122 Hill Street in Carrizo. A home service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. officiated by Pastor Sharon Jimenez. She will be laid to rest at the Hill Top Cemetery in Carrizo.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Paul Bonito' children: Eric Adams Sr., Jess Garland, Julie Adams-Harvey, Felishia Adams, and Rutanya Adams; 15 grandchildren; brothers: Gregory Gooday, Bemis Gooday Jr., Lambert Gooday and Leonard Gooday; and sisters Rosie Gooday, Linda Henry, Valerie Henry and Darlene Cody.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
