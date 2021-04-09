Kathleen Behrends

Kathleen Francis Behrends
January 4, 1940 – March 3, 2021
Longtime Show Low resident Kathleen Francis Behrends, (Mitchell) 81, went to her Heavenly Home on March 3 in Tucson after a long illness.
Kathleen worked for Frank M. Smith and Associates in Pinetop-Lakeside as a real estate agent for 29 years.
Kathleen was born in Tucson in 1940. Prior to moving to Pinetop in the 1970s, Kathleen and her husband Jerry operated Behrends Drapery in Tucson. The owned Fashion Fabrics. Jerry died in 1991 and worked for Navajo County.
Kathleen graduated from Salpointe High School and attended Dominican College in San Rafael, CA. Her parents were John and Pearl Mitchell who owned Mitchell Furniture in Tucson.
Kathleen is survived by her sister, Harriett Leece, Tucson; daughters, Jackie Behrends, Tucson; and Cynthia “Syndi” Behrends, Glendale, Az. and son Mark Behrends, Show Low; grandchildren Devynn Behrends and Lindsay Parker, Show Low; Skylar Hedrick, Glendale and great grandchildren, Cayden Behrends, Shanay, Matthew and Alex Parker, Show Low; Adaline and Azriel Hamer, Glendale.
Kathleen’s brother, Patrick Mitchell, died in 2016. Nieces Mary Kaye Bennett, Carol Ann Barteau and nephews Michael and William Leece live in Tucson. Nephew John Leece died in 1999.
Kathleen served every position on the White Mountain Association of Realtors and served on the City of Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission for many years.
She also served as the Region 3 Vice President for the Arizona Association of Realtors and on the Professional Standards Committee for the State.
Kathleen received her real estate license in 1987 and began working with Frank M. Smith & Associates in 1992. In 1995, Kathleen was named “Realtor of the Year,” and in 2003 she received the Distinguished Service Award from the White Mountain Association of Realtors.
Services are pending.
Contact information: Wendy Leece 949-241-7211 leecefam@sbcglobal.net
