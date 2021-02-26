Kathleen Kolb

Kathleen May Kolb passed away on February 10, 2021 in Snowflake, Arizona after a battle with dementia. Kathy was born on December 23, 1943. She was born the second child of Jasper and Eleanor Whittaker in Bay City, Michigan. Her first son, Steve, was born in 1962 in Michigan. Kathy then, with the family in tow, moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1963 where her second son, Scott, was born. In 1970 she had her third child Jeffrey, and in 1971 had her fourth and final child Jennifer. She worked most of her life at the True Value hardware stores. She loved to bowl, play games, go home in Gilbert where she found religion and was baptized in the Christian community. Later in life she was diagnosed with dementia. She is survived by her brothers Ken (Marilyn), Joe (Nedrea) and her sister Christ McFarland. She is loved and will be missed by her children Steve (Lisa), Scott (Julie), Jeff (Stacy), and Jennifer (Jason) Farnsworth. She has nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In a private ceremony, she will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona on March 13th.
